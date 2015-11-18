ON Semiconductor to buy Fairchild in $2.4 bln deal

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Nov 18 ON Semiconductor Corp said it would buy Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc in a $2.4 billion deal, the latest in a rapidly consolidating semiconductor industry.
The offer of $20 per share represents a premium of nearly 12 percent to Fairchild Semiconductor's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
