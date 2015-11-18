版本:
ON Semiconductor to buy Fairchild in $2.4 bln deal

Nov 18 ON Semiconductor Corp said it would buy Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc in a $2.4 billion deal, the latest in a rapidly consolidating semiconductor industry.

The offer of $20 per share represents a premium of nearly 12 percent to Fairchild Semiconductor's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

