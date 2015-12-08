Fairchild Semiconductor gets $2.46 bln unsolicited bid

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
Dec 8 Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said it received an unsolicited proposal to buy the company for about $2.46 billion.
The unsolicited cash offer of $21.70 per share is a 11.1 percent premium to Fairchild's Monday close and is higher than ON Semiconductor Corp's offer of $20 per share.
In November, ON Semiconductor said it would buy Fairchild for $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
* S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: