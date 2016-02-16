Fairchild says China Resources offer not superior to ON Semi's

Feb 16 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
said the unsolicited offer it received from China
Resources Microelectronics Ltd and Hua Capital Management Co Ltd
in December was not superior to ON Semiconductor Corp's
deal.
In January, the chipmaker said the Chinese offer was
superior to ON Semiconductor's deal.
After a review, and after consultation with its legal and
financial advisers, Fairchild announced on Tuesday that the
existing agreement with ON Semiconductor was superior.
ON Semiconductor in November agreed to buy Fairchild
Semiconductor for $2.4 billion to bolster its business of making
power-management chips.
In December, Fairchild said it received a revised offer from
a Party G Group, later identified as China Resources
Microelectronics and Hua Capital.
The company had also said Party G Group would pay Fairchild
a higher reverse breakup fee than ON Semiconductor and reduce
the due diligence period to two weeks from three weeks.
