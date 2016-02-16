UPDATE 2-Fairchild rejects Chinese offer on U.S. regulatory fears

(Adds share reaction, background)
By Diane Bartz and Liana B. Baker
Feb 16 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
said on Tuesday it rejected an acquisition offer from
China Resources Microelectronics Ltd and Hua Capital
Management Co Ltd, citing concerns that U.S. regulators would
reject the deal on national security grounds.
The action underscores the challenges Chinese companies and
investors face in seeking to acquire U.S. chipmakers,
particularly when they are trying to disrupt an existing deal.
Fairchild had agreed to sell itself in November to U.S. peer ON
Semiconductor for $2.4 billion.
"After conducting a thorough review, and after consultation
with Fairchild's legal and financial advisors, the board
concluded that the acquisition proposal is not superior to
Fairchild's existing agreement with ON Semiconductor," Fairchild
said in a statement.
Fairchild shares ended trading in New York on Tuesday down
2.9 percent at $19.87, while ON Semiconductor's shares closed up
6.2 percent at $7.51.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Tuesday, Fairchild said there was an "unacceptable level of
risk" that the deal with the Chinese would be rejected by the
U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS), which assesses potential mergers to ensure they do not
endanger national security.
China Resources Microelectronics and Hua Capital offered
$2.46 billion for Fairchild in December. Fairchild said that the
Chinese offer did not compensate it for the CFIUS risk.
"Specifically, the board believed that the consortium's
proposed $108 million CFIUS reverse termination fee would not
adequately justify risking the company stockholder premium
present in the ON Semiconductor transaction," Fairchild said in
its filing.
Fairchild's board is open to another offer by the Chinese,
according to a person familiar with the matter who requested
anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.
Fairchild's decision follows Philips' scrapping in
January of a plan to sell its Lumileds lighting division to
Chinese buyers because of opposition from CFIUS.
China Resources Microelectronics is under the control of
China Resources Holding Co, a state-owned conglomerate,
according to its website.
"Any company reading the tea leaves will see that it's going
to be a bumpy ride getting CFIUS approval for a Chinese
investment in the semiconductor industry," said Jim Lewis of the
Center for Strategic and International Studies, who follows
CFIUS.
In particular, the Defense Department and Department of
Homeland Security worry about supply chain security, Lewis
added.
U.S. touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc is
currently in talks with a Chinese group of investors about being
acquired.
