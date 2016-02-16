UPDATE 2-Fairchild rejects Chinese offer on U.S. regulatory fears

(Adds share reaction, background)

Feb 16 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said on Tuesday it rejected an acquisition offer from China Resources Microelectronics Ltd and Hua Capital Management Co Ltd, citing concerns that U.S. regulators would reject the deal on national security grounds.

The action underscores the challenges Chinese companies and investors face in seeking to acquire U.S. chipmakers, particularly when they are trying to disrupt an existing deal. Fairchild had agreed to sell itself in November to U.S. peer ON Semiconductor for $2.4 billion.

"After conducting a thorough review, and after consultation with Fairchild's legal and financial advisors, the board concluded that the acquisition proposal is not superior to Fairchild's existing agreement with ON Semiconductor," Fairchild said in a statement.

Fairchild shares ended trading in New York on Tuesday down 2.9 percent at $19.87, while ON Semiconductor's shares closed up 6.2 percent at $7.51.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Fairchild said there was an "unacceptable level of risk" that the deal with the Chinese would be rejected by the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which assesses potential mergers to ensure they do not endanger national security.

China Resources Microelectronics and Hua Capital offered $2.46 billion for Fairchild in December. Fairchild said that the Chinese offer did not compensate it for the CFIUS risk.

"Specifically, the board believed that the consortium's proposed $108 million CFIUS reverse termination fee would not adequately justify risking the company stockholder premium present in the ON Semiconductor transaction," Fairchild said in its filing.

Fairchild's board is open to another offer by the Chinese, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

Fairchild's decision follows Philips' scrapping in January of a plan to sell its Lumileds lighting division to Chinese buyers because of opposition from CFIUS.

China Resources Microelectronics is under the control of China Resources Holding Co, a state-owned conglomerate, according to its website.

"Any company reading the tea leaves will see that it's going to be a bumpy ride getting CFIUS approval for a Chinese investment in the semiconductor industry," said Jim Lewis of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who follows CFIUS.

In particular, the Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security worry about supply chain security, Lewis added.

U.S. touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc is currently in talks with a Chinese group of investors about being acquired.