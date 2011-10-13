UPDATE 2-Fairchild Semiconductor sees weak Q4 sales

(Adds details from statement, background)

* Q3 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.32

* Q3 rev $403.2 mln vs est $404.2 mln

* Sees Q4 rev $350-$370 mln vs est $397 mln

Oct 13 Fairchild Semiconductor posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales, hurt by soft demand at its computing and consumer markets and forecast fourth-quarter revenue well below expectations.

Last month, the company, which makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and automobiles, had lowered its third-quarter sales expectations, citing slowing orders for consumer and computing chips.

In the last few months, technology companies have raised concerns about weak consumer spending, especially in the personal computer market, hurt by a global economic slowdown and rising unemployment.

According to Gartner, PC shipments grew 3.2 percent in the third quarter, well below the 5.1 percent projected by the research firm earlier.

For Oct-Dec, Fairchild expects revenue of $350-$370 million. Analysts were looking for sales of about $397 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter net profit was flat at $35.8 million, or 28 cents a share.

Excluding items, Fairchild earned 34 cents a share, above estimates of 32 cents a share.

Adjusted gross margin fell 50 basis points to 36 percent.

July-Sept revenue fell 3 percent to $403.2 million, compared with expectations of $404.2 million.

Shares of the company closed at $12.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)