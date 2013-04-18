Fairchild Semiconductor posts surprise quarterly loss

April 18 Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc reported a surprise quarterly loss as adjusted gross margins slipped 2 percentage points.

The net loss fell to $0.5 million in the first quarter, compared with $1.6 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 2 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimate of a profit of 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and cars.