Fairchild Semiconductor posts surprise quarterly loss

BRIEF-Mosaic Co's James O'Rourke's 2016 total compensation $7.3 mln
* Mosaic Co - James C. O'Rourke'S 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
April 18 Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc reported a surprise quarterly loss as adjusted gross margins slipped 2 percentage points.
The net loss fell to $0.5 million in the first quarter, compared with $1.6 million, or 1 cent a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 2 cents per share, compared with analysts' estimate of a profit of 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and cars.
* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings
* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets