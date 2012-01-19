UPDATE 1-Fairchild Semiconductor Q4 profit misses

* Q4 adj EPS $0.15 vs est $0.16
* Q4 rev $339.4 mln vs est $358.9 mln
* Sees Q1 rev $340-$370 mln vs est $382.8 mln
Jan 19 Fairchild Semiconductor
posted a fall in fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations
as weakness in the PC market was exacerbated by supply-chain
disruptions after Thailand floods and forecast first-quarter
revenue below Street view.
For the first quarter, the company forecast revenue of $340
million to $370 million, below analysts' expectation of $382.8
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the three-month period ended Dec. 25, the company earned
$21.3 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $51 million,
or 40 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $339.4 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 16 cents a share, excluding
items, on revenue of $358.9 million.
San Jose, California-based Fairchild which is the first
amongst major U.S. chipmakers to report quarterly results, has
in the last couple of quarter warned of inventory pile-up
hurting demand.
Slowing PC sales growth in a fast growing tablet and mobile
market was worsened by the supply chain disruption after the
Thailand floods in July last year.
Shortage of hard disk drives -- a critical PC component --
is expected to further curb growth.
Shares of the company closed at $14.53 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.