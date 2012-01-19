UPDATE 1-Fairchild Semiconductor Q4 profit misses

* Q4 adj EPS $0.15 vs est $0.16

* Q4 rev $339.4 mln vs est $358.9 mln

* Sees Q1 rev $340-$370 mln vs est $382.8 mln

Jan 19 Fairchild Semiconductor posted a fall in fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations as weakness in the PC market was exacerbated by supply-chain disruptions after Thailand floods and forecast first-quarter revenue below Street view.

For the first quarter, the company forecast revenue of $340 million to $370 million, below analysts' expectation of $382.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the three-month period ended Dec. 25, the company earned $21.3 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with $51 million, or 40 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $339.4 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 16 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $358.9 million.

San Jose, California-based Fairchild which is the first amongst major U.S. chipmakers to report quarterly results, has in the last couple of quarter warned of inventory pile-up hurting demand.

Slowing PC sales growth in a fast growing tablet and mobile market was worsened by the supply chain disruption after the Thailand floods in July last year.

Shortage of hard disk drives -- a critical PC component -- is expected to further curb growth.

Shares of the company closed at $14.53 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.