Fairchild Semiconductor posts lower 1st-qtr profit

UPDATE 6-Tweeting accountant blamed for Oscar best picture blunder
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
April 19 Fairchild Semiconductor posted a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by inventory corrections and supply disruptions from the Thailand floods.
The company, which makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and cars, earned $1.6 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with $43.5 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $352.2 million.
* Presenters were handed wrong envelope for industry's top award
NEW YORK, Feb 28 Swiss insurance group Baloise Holding has joined forces with digital financial services venture capital and advisory firm Anthemis Group to invest in insurance and risk management technology startups, the latest sign of large, traditional insurers seeking to become more tech-savvy.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Starbucks Corp is making a big bet on Italy, the home of espresso, with plans to debut in Milan late next year with a sprawling, super-premium Reserve Roastery in a turn-of-the-century post office building on Piazza Cordusio.