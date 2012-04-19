版本:
Fairchild Semiconductor posts lower 1st-qtr profit

April 19 Fairchild Semiconductor posted a lower first-quarter profit, hurt by inventory corrections and supply disruptions from the Thailand floods.

The company, which makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and cars, earned $1.6 million, or 1 cent a share, compared with $43.5 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $352.2 million.

