CORRECTED-Fairchild Semiconductor profit misses on weak sales to PC makers

(Corrects revenue estimate in paragraph 4)
July 18 Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor
International Inc's second-quarter profit missed
analysts' estimates due to lower demand from makers of notebook
PCs and mobile devices.
The company's quarterly net loss was $7.5 million, or 6
cents per share, compared with a profit of $11.9 million, or 9
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 1 cent per
share, below analysts' estimate of 8 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 1.4 percent to $356.5 million, below Wall
Street expectations of $365.7 million.
The company makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and
cars.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)