UPDATE 1-Fairfax Financial to buy Allied World for $4.9 billion in cash and stock

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy Swiss insurer Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG for $4.9 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Sunday.
Fairfax will pay owners of Allied World $54 per share - $10 in cash and $44 in Fairfax stock. The offer amounts to an 18 percent premium above Allied World's Friday closing price of $45.77, their news release said.
The merger would create a leader in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investments, the release said. Boards of directors of both companies approved the deal.
Allied World would operate "on a decentralized basis" within the Fairfax group, Prem Watsa, chief executive of Fairfax, said in the release.
Fairfax said it expected to close the deal in the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.