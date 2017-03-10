Fairfax Financial raises cash component of offer for Allied World

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 10 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG by $18 per share.
The increase in the cash component of the offer would reduce the stock consideration of the total deal value, Fairfax said.
The company said on Friday it was able to increase the cash component because of a $500 million investment from Alberta Investment Management Corp.
When the announcemnent to buy Swiss insurer Allied World was made in December, Fairfax had said it would pay $54 per share — $10 in cash and $44 in Fairfax stock — for a total of $4.9 billion.
Fairfax on Friday said it would raise the cash consideration of the offer to $28 per share, including a $5 special dividend. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.