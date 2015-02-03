Fairfax to acquire QBE's Ukranian insurance operations

TORONTO Feb 3 Canadian financial services
holding company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said on
Tuesday it has agreed to acquire the Ukranian insurance
operations of Australia's QBE Insurance Group,
expanding its presence in Eastern Europe.
Fairfax expects the deal to close in the second-quarter of
2015. It did not disclose a purchase price for the asset.
Two months ago Toronto-based Fairfax, headed by well known
contrarian investor Prem Watsa, agreed to acquire QBE insurance
operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.
Fairfax said QBE's Ukranian operations have been profitable
for over a decade and in 2014 the operation generated more than
$5 million in profitable gross written premiums in a range of
general insurance classes, including motor, property, marine,
and general and product liability.
On closing, the asset will become part of Fairfax Eastern
Europe under the leadership of its President, Peter Csakvari.
"This is a terrific opportunity for us to expand our
operations in the region and continue to build Fairfax Eastern
Europe's profitable businesses over the long-term," Watsa said
in a statement.
Watsa is well known for betting on a turnaround in embattled
smartphone pioneer BlackBerry Ltd , as well as
investments in banks that were struggling in Greece and Ireland.
Fairfax said the QBE operations in Ukraine date back to the
late 1990s and that it is very stable with high retention rates.
The firm said despite the challenging conditions within Ukraine
in 2014, the QBE operations there grew by about 20 percent.
