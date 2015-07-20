Fairfax postpones vote aimed at protecting Watsa's voting stake

TORONTO, July 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
said on Monday it has postponed a special shareholders'
meeting that had been called to vote on a change that would
preserve Chairman and Chief Executive Prem Watsa's voting stake
in the company he has built and run for more than three decades.
The Canadian financial-services company's vote, originally
scheduled for July 21, has been postponed to Aug. 13.
Fairfax said in a statement that holders of a significant
number of shares have not yet voted them and that the delay will
allow them more time to do so. It said the postponement will
allow Fairfax's management time to continue discussions with
investors concerning the proposed amendment. It declined to
provide further details.
"We encourage the numerous shareholders who have not yet
voted on this proposed amendment to do so," said Watsa in the
brief statement. "We believe that this amendment is in the best
interests of Fairfax and its shareholders."
Watsa, a famed contrarian investor often dubbed "Canada's
Warren Buffett," has increased Fairfax's common shareholders'
equity from around $8 million in 1985 to $8.8 billion today. Its
share price has soared from below C$5 in 1985 to more than C$660
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)