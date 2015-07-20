UPDATE 1-Fairfax postpones vote aimed at protecting Watsa's voting stake

(Adds details, background)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
said on Monday it has postponed a special shareholders'
meeting that had been called to vote on a change that would
preserve Chairman Prem Watsa's voting stake in the company he
has built and run for more than three decades.
The Canadian financial services company's vote, originally
scheduled for July 21, has been postponed until Aug. 13.
Fairfax said in a statement that holders of a significant
number of shares have not yet voted them and the delay will
allow them more time to do so.
It said the postponement also will allow Fairfax management
time to continue discussions with investors concerning the
proposed amendment.
The move comes after two of Canada's top pension fund
managers, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and
the British Columbia Investment Management Corp (BCIMC), both
disclosed that they plan to vote against the changes.
BCIMC said it cannot support the proposal as it does not
treat all shareholders equally and serves to extend Fairfax's
dual class share structure indefinitely.
CPPIB said although the amendment contains a number of
positive elements, it would lead to a disparity in voting power
between the company's share classes.
Although the two pension funds together control less than
1.5 percent of Fairfax's outstanding subordinated voting shares,
their views are influential within the Canadian market.
Even so, a source familiar with the matter indicated that
Fairfax is confident it can garner enough support to carry the
amendment.
Watsa, a famed contrarian investor often dubbed "Canada's
Warren Buffett," has shepherded Fairfax since 1985, when the
stock traded at C$5 a share. It now trades at over C$660
($507.85) on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Fairfax says its move, which would ensure the Watsa family
maintains at least 41.8 percent voting control via the multiple
voting shares it owns, is aimed at preventing a takeover and
safeguarding the company's culture. Fairfax has grown via
acquisitions and prides itself on a decentralized approach that
it says attracts strong partners and management teams that can
run subsidiaries by themselves.
Fairfax said the move would allow it to issue shares in the
future to finance growth without further diluting voting
control. Watsa has pledged never to sell his voting shares,
making it clear that investors should not invest in the hopes of
a takeover premium. Fairfax said its plan also includes
safeguards to protect against criticisms of the dual class
structure.
($1=$1.30 Canadian)
