Fairfax again postpones vote aimed at protecting Watsa's voting stake

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd postponed for the second time a special shareholder meeting for voting on a change that would preserve Chief Executive and Chairman Prem Watsa's voting stake in the company.
The meeting, initially scheduled for July 21 and postponed to Aug. 13, will now be held on Aug. 24, the financial services company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.