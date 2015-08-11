版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 11日 星期二 20:02 BJT

Fairfax again postpones vote aimed at protecting Watsa's voting stake

Aug 11 Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd postponed for the second time a special shareholder meeting for voting on a change that would preserve Chief Executive and Chairman Prem Watsa's voting stake in the company.

The meeting, initially scheduled for July 21 and postponed to Aug. 13, will now be held on Aug. 24, the financial services company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

