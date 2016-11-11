Fairfax cuts equity hedging, sees U.S. rally after Trump win

TORONTO Nov 11 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
, a Canadian firm headed by high-profile investor Prem
Watsa, said on Friday it planned to significantly reduce its
defensive equity hedges due to Donald Trump winning the U.S.
presidential election.
Watsa made billions for Fairfax by correctly calling the
2008 financial crisis, but has since been famously bearish on
the outlook for global equity markets. Last week, he said
Fairfax would maintain defensive equity hedges and deflation
protection as it remained concerned about the financial markets
and the economic outlook in a global deflationary environment.
However, Fairfax said on Friday that, after considering the
effect of the U.S. election and the potential for changes that
might dramatically impact the U.S. economy and U.S. equity
markets, it now deemed it prudent to cut back its hedging.
"We believe the U.S. election may result in fundamental
changes that may bolster economic growth and business
development," Watsa, Fairfax's chairman and chief executive,
said in a statement.
"As a result, there is the potential for a longer-term rally
in U.S equity markets that reduces the need for the capital
preservation protection of equity hedging," he added.
Fairfax said it had cut its equity hedging to 50 percent of
its total equity holdings from 113 percent at the end of
September. The company said it will continue to evaluate the
post-election U.S. economic indicators and may determine to
reduce its equity hedges further.
The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high following
Trump's election with some investors optimistic Trump's planned
fiscal stimulus will generate growth while potentially lighter
regulation of industries such as financial services and
pharmaceuticals could see valuations rise.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)