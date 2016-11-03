Fairfax's profit slumps on investment losses

Nov 3 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd,
led by well-known contrarian investor Prem Watsa, barely eked
out a profit for the third quarter as the company booked steep
losses on its investments.
Fairfax recorded net investment losses of $199.5 million in
the quarter, compared with a gain of $425.6 million a year
earlier.
Losses on investments were primarily due to price
fluctuations in stocks and Consumer Price Index-linked
derivative contracts, the company said in a statement.
"We are maintaining our defensive equity hedges and
deflation protection as we remain concerned about the financial
markets and the economic outlook in this global deflationary
environment," Watsa said in a statement.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of Fairfax shrank
to $1.3 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $424.8
million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, the company reported a loss of 42
cents, compared with a profit of $18.16 a year earlier.
The Toronto-based financial services holding company said
net premiums written fell 2.9 percent to $1.97 billion in the
three months.
