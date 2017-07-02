FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
TPG Capital withdraws bid to take over Australia's Fairfax Media
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特斯拉上半年交付量处于预估区间低端 Model 3轿车本周投产
国际财经
特斯拉上半年交付量处于预估区间低端 Model 3轿车本周投产
葡萄牙拟发行熊猫债 巩固与中国的经济文化联系
中国财经
葡萄牙拟发行熊猫债 巩固与中国的经济文化联系
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月2日 / 早上6点16分 / 2 天前

TPG Capital withdraws bid to take over Australia's Fairfax Media

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - TPG Capital Management LP has abandoned its A$2.76 billion ($2.12 billion) bid to take over Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd, a TPG spokesman said on Sunday.

"TPG has today exited the Fairfax due diligence process and has elected not to proceed with an offer," a spokesman said in a statement.

"TPG thanks the Board and senior management team of Fairfax for the integrity and focus they have brought to the discussions."

A spokesperson for Fairfax was not immediately available for comment.

Fairfax had been the subject of a bidding war between TPG Capital and private equity peer Hellman & Friedman. ($1 = 1.3011 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harry Pearl; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below