UPDATE 2-TPG's $1.6 bln play for Australia publisher doesn't stop the press

* TPG proposes to pay A$0.95 per share for most of Fairfax
* Fairfax shares traded A$1.06 the day before offer
* Proposal interrupts plans to spin off property classifieds
SYDNEY, May 8 U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital
Management led a A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion) approach
for most of struggling Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax
Media Ltd, a move Fairfax shareholders quickly rebuffed
as too low.
The cool response suggests TPG and partner the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTTP) will need to raise their
indicative 95 Australian cents per share offer, which is below
Fairfax's last closing price.
It also interrupts Fairfax's much anticipated plan to unlock
shareholder value by spinning off its lucrative property
listings unit, Domain, the most valuable part of the business
after a collapse of earnings at news mastheads The Sydney
Morning Herald (SMH) and The Australian Financial Review (AFR).
The proposal involved the North Americans taking just
Domain, the SMH and the AFR, leaving shareholders with the
publisher's New Zealand titles, its stake in a online television
streaming start-up and its debt.
"It's an easy thanks but no thanks," said Lee Mickelburough,
head of Australian equities at Henderson Global Investors Ltd,
which owns about 5 percent of Fairfax shares.
"It's a troublesome structure to say that we get 95 cents
for the good business and you get to keep the debt for the
transition businesses. It's cheeky, the way they've structured
it."
The approach on Friday came days after many Fairfax
journalists walked off the job in a weeklong strike over yet
another round of editorial job cuts, as management slashes costs
in an effort to turn around its loss-making newspapers.
It also follows a regulator's rejection of its plan to sell
its New Zealand arm due to competition concerns a week ago.
OLD MEDIA
Fairfax wrote down the value of its media assets by nearly
A$1 billion last August, and has said it needs to overhaul its
business to cope with a massive downturn in advertising revenue
which is driving down profit at newspapers around the world.
On Saturday, however, the government unveiled a plan to
deregulate media ownership rules, opening the door for
alternative offers for Fairfax.
Fairfax shares rose as much as 7 percent in early trading,
while the broader market was up 0.5 percent. They eased to be
trading up 3 percent as investors shrugged off the TPG proposal.
"Based on the potential for substantial profit increases for
the Domain group in coming years, the cash component of the bid
appears to be on the low side," said Alex Waislitz, chairman of
Thorney Opportunities Ltd, a shareholder activist company which
holds Fairfax shares.
A TPG spokesman declined comment, while an OTTP spokesman
was not immediately available for comment.
Fairfax said it was reviewing the proposal but there was "no
certainty" it could proceed given the complexity involved in
splitting the businesses.
