UPDATE 1-TPG commits to editorial independence if it wins Fairfax Media bidding war

* TPG has offered A$2.76 bln for Fairfax
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87
bln
* Transaction would require foreign investment approvals
MELBOURNE, May 19 U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital
Management on Friday said it would make a commitment to
editorial independence if it succeeds in its A$2.76 billion
($2.05 billion) offer for Australia's oldest newspaper
publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd.
The proposed deal remains subject to foreign investment
approvals and some politicians have said conditions could need
to be placed on the transaction to ensure the ongoing
publication of mastheads like The Sydney Morning Herald and The
Australian Financial Review.
The company's newspaper earnings have declined as classified
advertising has migrated to the internet, making the Domain real
estate classifieds unit its most lucrative business.
"I am here to assure you that, in the event TPG and its
partners are fortunate enough to acquire Fairfax, we will be
responsible stewards of those assets, from a journalistic
perspective as well as a financial one," TPG Head of
Australia and New Zealand Joel Thickens told a senate inquiry
into the future of public interest journalism.
His comments came a day after a second U.S. private equity
firm, Hellman & Friedman, made a takeover proposal for Fairfax
worth as much as A$2.87 billion. Both suitors have
been offered access to due diligence.
Thickins said TPG would not be proposing to invest A$2.76
billion in Fairfax unless it believed there was an opportunity
to build and grow the business.
Fairfax this month said it would cut 125 journalist jobs,
the latest in several rounds of major editorial job cuts over
the last decade which have fuelled concerns for the future of
public interest journalism in Australia.
A Fairfax spokesman declined to comment.
($1 = 1.3479 Australian dollars)
