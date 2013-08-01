CORRECTED-Fairfax Financial takes quarterly loss on bond investments

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
(Corrects currency throughout to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars)
TORONTO Aug 1 Fairfax Financial, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss due to losses on its bond portfolio.
The Toronto-based company posted a net loss of $157.8 million, or $8.55 a share, for the quarter ended June 30. That compared with a year-before profit of $93.7 million, or $3.79 a share.
The result was due to a $415.7 million net loss on investments, particularly unrealized losses on bonds. That compared with a year-before gain on investments of $71.5 million. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.