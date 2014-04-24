Fairfax Financial to buy Indonesian insurer

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd , the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by veteran investor Prem Watsa, said on Thursday it would buy 80 percent stake in Indonesian general insurer PT Batavia Mitratama Insurance.
The deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2014, is fully financed by Fairfax Asia Ltd, Fairfax Financial said in a statement. It gave no price for the purchase.
On closing, Batavia will join the Fairfax Asia group. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.