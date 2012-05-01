UPDATE 1-Fairfax Financial loss narrows on underwriting results

TORONTO May 1 Fairfax Financial, the
Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investor Prem
Watsa, reported a smaller than expected quarterly loss because
of stronger underwriting results and lower investment losses.
The Toronto-based company said on Tuesday it lost $1.3
million, or 69 cents a share, in its first quarter, compared
with a loss of $240.6 million, or $12.42 a share, a year
earlier.
Analysts had expected a loss of $3.10 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Underwriting results improved from a year ago, when Fairfax
took a $217.7 million loss from the Japanese earthquake and
tsunami.
Net investment losses narrowed to $40.9 million from $101.5
million, but remained in the red as Fairfax maintained its
equity hedges.
Fairfax CEO Watsa hedged the company's stock portfolio in
2010, convinced that global equity markets have further to fall.
Since taking over the company in 1985, Watsa has built a
reputation as a shrewd contrarian investor by moves such as
betting against the U.S. housing market in the last decade and
reaping billions when the market collapsed.
Recently, Fairfax has taken a substantial position in
Research in Motion, while Watsa has taken a position on
the BlackBerry maker's board.
Fairfax's shares closed at C$403.50 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. The results were released after markets closed.