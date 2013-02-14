版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 15日 星期五 06:21 BJT

Fairfax Financial rebounds to profit on investments

TORONTO Feb 14 Fairfax Financial, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, said on Thursday it rebounded to a fourth-quarter profit from a year-before loss, due to investment gains.

The Toronto-based company earned $404.1 million, or $18.90 a share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with a year-before loss of $771.5 million, or $38.47 a share, when the company took a hedging-related charge.

Analysts had expected a profit of $8.90 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐