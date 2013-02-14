Fairfax Financial rebounds to profit on investments

BRIEF-Aveo announces pricing of $15 mln public offering of common stock
* Aveo announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
TORONTO Feb 14 Fairfax Financial, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, said on Thursday it rebounded to a fourth-quarter profit from a year-before loss, due to investment gains.
The Toronto-based company earned $404.1 million, or $18.90 a share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with a year-before loss of $771.5 million, or $38.47 a share, when the company took a hedging-related charge.
Analysts had expected a profit of $8.90 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Amazon Web Services - announced Amazon connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service
* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x