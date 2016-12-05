版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 5日 星期一 20:24 BJT

Consolidated Communications to buy FairPoint in $1.5 bln deal

Dec 5 Data service provider Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy broadband service provider FairPoint Communications Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $1.5 billion, including debt.

Shareholders of FairPoint Communications will receive 0.73 shares of Consolidated Communications for each share held.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenue of more than $1.5 billion, Consolidated Communications said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐