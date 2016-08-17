Hedge fund Maglan demands removal of four FairPoint board members -letter

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BOSTON Aug 17 Hedge fund Maglan Capital on Wednesday demanded that telecom carrier FairPoint Communications remove four board members, stepping up the pressure on a company whose shares it thinks could trade 70 percent above their current value.
In a letter sent to the board and FairPoint Communications CEO Paul Sunu on Wednesday, and seen by Reuters, the hedge fund's two founders said they want board members Dennis Austin, Michael Mahoney, David Treadwell, and Wayne Wilson to "immediately tender their resignations" and warned they would push for a special meeting if no action is taken. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
