公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六

Fairway reaches tentative deal to restructure debt in bankruptcy - Bbg

April 15 Grocery chain operator Fairway Group Holdings Corp reached a tentative deal with creditors to restructure its debt in bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is likely to put the company into Chapter 11 proceedings by the end of May, the report said. (bloom.bg/1SfG5If)

Fairway was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)

