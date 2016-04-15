Fairway reaches tentative deal to restructure debt in bankruptcy - Bbg

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Grocery chain operator Fairway Group Holdings Corp reached a tentative deal with creditors to restructure its debt in bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal is likely to put the company into Chapter 11 proceedings by the end of May, the report said. (bloom.bg/1SfG5If)
Fairway was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: