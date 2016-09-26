UPDATE 1-Wabtec to win EU approval for $1.8 bln Faiveley deal -sources

* Deal to create one of world's largest rail equipment firms
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 26 U.S. rail equipment maker
Wabtec Corp is set to win EU antitrust approval this
week for its $1.8 billion bid for French rival Faiveley
Transport, two people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The deal would create one of the world's largest equipment
suppliers to public railway companies.
The European Commission had expressed concerns the merger
would reduce competition and might lead to price hikes for
customers. To allay those concerns, Wabtec pledged in July to
sell Faiveley's brake pad unit if it wins control of the French
company.
The European Commission has said it would make a decision on
the deal by Oct. 24, but the sources said it would come this
week.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.
Wabtec did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Faiveley's share price spiked after Reuters reported on
Monday that the deal would go ahead, trading up 1.5 percent at
97.90 euros. Wabtec shares were 1.7 percent higher at $78.12.
Wabtec bid in October last year to buy Faiveley, including
its debt, in a cash-and-stock deal with an offer price of 100
euros per Faiveley share.
Pennsylvania-based Wabtec and Faiveley compete with
Germany's Knorr-Bremse in rail equipment.
Wabtec, which was created from the merger of Westinghouse
Air Brake Company (WABCO) and MotivePower Industries Corp in
1999, has operations in the United States, Europe, Asia,
Australia, South America and Africa.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti and Susan
Fenton)