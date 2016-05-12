EU regulators to investigate $1.8 bln Wabtec, Faiveley deal

BRUSSELS May 12 EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday a full-scale investigation into U.S. transport parts maker Wabtec Corp's $1.8-billion bid for French peer Faiveley Transport, concerned the deal may reduce competition.

Wabtec and Faiveley, two of the world's largest makers of railway equipment systems such as train brakes, doors and air-conditioning units, compete with Germany's Knorr-Bremse.

The European Commission said the deal would remove a significant competitor while other rivals may be unable to compete effectively.

"The Commission must make sure that Wabtec's takeover of Faiveley does not restrict effective competition and lead to less innovation in this technology-driven market, or to price increases for manufacturers, train operators and ultimately passengers," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Companies can seek to allay regulatory concerns with concessions. The EU enforcer set a Sept. 20 deadline for its decision. The companies said earlier this month that they expected a lengthy investigation. (Reporting by Foo Yun Che; editing by Barbara Lewis)