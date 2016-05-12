EU regulators to investigate $1.8 bln Wabtec, Faiveley deal

BRUSSELS May 12 EU antitrust regulators opened
on Thursday a full-scale investigation into U.S. transport parts
maker Wabtec Corp's $1.8-billion bid for French peer
Faiveley Transport, concerned the deal may reduce
competition.
Wabtec and Faiveley, two of the world's largest makers of
railway equipment systems such as train brakes, doors and
air-conditioning units, compete with Germany's Knorr-Bremse.
The European Commission said the deal would remove a
significant competitor while other rivals may be unable to
compete effectively.
"The Commission must make sure that Wabtec's takeover of
Faiveley does not restrict effective competition and lead to
less innovation in this technology-driven market, or to price
increases for manufacturers, train operators and ultimately
passengers," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager said in a statement.
Companies can seek to allay regulatory concerns with
concessions. The EU enforcer set a Sept. 20 deadline for its
decision. The companies said earlier this month that they
expected a lengthy investigation.
