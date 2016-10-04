EU approves with conditions Wabtec's $1.8 bln Faiveley bid

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Oct 4 U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp secured EU antitrust approval for its $1.8 billion buy of Faiveley Transport after agreeing to sell the French company's sintered friction material business.
The European Commission said the divestment of the unit, Faiveley Transport Gennevilliers, would remove all overlaps between Faiveley and Wabtec in this area.
Sintered train friction materials, which are materials transformed from powder into a strong substance capable of withstanding high temperatures and pressure, are key components in modern train brake systems.
The EU competition enforcer had been concerned that the deal to create one of the world's largest equipment suppliers to public railway companies would reduce competition and lead to higher prices for consumers. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
