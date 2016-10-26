U.S. Justice Dept sets divestiture condition for Wabtec-Faiveley deal

WASHINGTON Oct 26 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Wednesday it will require Westinghouse Air Brake
Technologies Corp to divest Faiveley Transport North
America's entire U.S. freight car brakes business in
order for Wabtec to proceed with its proposed $1.8 billion
acquisition of Faiveley Transport S.A. and Faiveley Transport
North America.
Under the terms of the proposed consent decree, Wabtec must
divest Faiveley's entire U.S. freight brakes business to a
single independent buyer approved by the United States, the
department said in a news release.
Wabtec has proposed that the divestiture be sold to Amsted
Rail Company Inc, a unit of privately held Amsted Industries,
the department said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)