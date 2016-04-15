Chile's Falabella to enter Mexico with Soriana joint venture

SANTIAGO, April 15 Chilean retailer Falabella said on Friday that it has agreed a joint venture with Mexico's Soriana to develop its Sodimac home improvement stores and its CMR financial services in Mexico.

The joint venture will require a total investment of $600 million over 5 years, 50 percent from each company, Falabella said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft)