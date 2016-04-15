Chile's Falabella to enter Mexico with Soriana joint venture

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
SANTIAGO, April 15 Chilean retailer Falabella said on Friday that it has agreed a joint venture with Mexico's Soriana to develop its Sodimac home improvement stores and its CMR financial services in Mexico.
The joint venture will require a total investment of $600 million over 5 years, 50 percent from each company, Falabella said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca