Retailer Falabella beats 2014 profit forecasts

SANTIAGO, March 3 Latin American retailer
Falabella reported full-year earnings above market
estimates, as a diverse geographic base helped offset weakness
in some of its markets.
Falabella - which operates its eponymous department stores,
home improvement chains, banking and other brands throughout
South America - said late on Tuesday that core earnings in 2014
reached 1.02 trillion pesos ($1.7 billion).
That compares with a consensus forecast of earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 996
billion pesos, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. Revenues
rose 13.6 percent to $12.5 billion, in line with estimates.
Chief Executive Sandro Solari pointed to a boost in margins
from increased efficiency and cost controls, despite the need to
absorb recent acquisitions such as Peruvian home improvement
chain Maestro.
"These results are especially positive in a regional
economic scenario of lower dynamism, with exchange rate rises
and inflation higher than expected," he said.
The 125-year-old company still has around 60 percent of its
operations in Chile, which has suffered an economic slowdown and
inflation persistently above the central bank target range over
the last year.
However, it is expanding into markets such as Colombia, Peru
and Brazil and into supermarket sales, helping cushion the blow
of weaker performance by its core Chilean department store
operations.
Same-store department sales in both Chile and Peru slipped
in the fourth quarter as wary shoppers cut back spending on more
discretionary items.
($1 = 616.3500 pesos)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)