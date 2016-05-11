Chile's Falabella 1st-qtr net profit falls on currency impact

SANTIAGO May 11 Chile's Falabella, one
of Latin America's largest retailers, said on late Tuesday that
its first-quarter net profit slid 1.7 percent compared with a
year earlier, due to currency depreciation in multiple
countries.
Falabella reported a net profit of 104 billion pesos ($154.1
million) in the latest quarter, slightly below a Reuters
forecast for a profit of 108.1 billion pesos ($160.1 million).
Sales for the group - which has operations in Argentina,
Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Uruguay - grew to 2.054 trillion
pesos ($3.042 billion), 4.9 percent above a year earlier.
"We have continued increasing participation in the market
for our different business units," said Falabella CEO Sandro
Solari.
Falabella's operations include department stores,
supermarkets, home improvement centers, malls and financial
services.
The company registered its largest increases in net sales in
its namesake malls and in its Sodimac home improvement centers
in Chile.
However, that was not enough to mitigate the impact of
currency depreciation in Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and Peru.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortization, and
depreciation (EBITDA) rose 4.3 percent year-for-year in the
first quarter to 254.2 billion pesos ($376.6 million).
($1 = 675.1 Chilean pesos)
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Gram Slattery; Writing by
Gram Slattery Editing by W Simon)