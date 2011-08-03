UPDATE 1-Chile Falabella Q2 net profit up 13.7 percent

* EBITDA rose 8.8 percent from Q2 2010

* First half profit jumped 25.8 pct from H1 2010 (Updates with first-half earnings, regional context)

SANTIAGO, Aug 3 Leading Chilean retailer Falabella FAL.SN said on Wednesday its profit rose 13.7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 108.65 billion pesos ($232 million), on solid regional consumption.

Second-quarter revenue rose 13.3 percent from a year earlier to 1.25 trillion pesos ($2.67 billion), Falabella said, citing strong consumer demand and more shops in comparison to last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 8.8 percent during the quarter from a year earlier to 196.91 billion pesos ($421 million).

First-half profit jumped 25.8 percent to 204.33 billion pesos ($436 million), the retail giant reported.

Chile was hit by its largest financial scandal in years when retailer La Polar LAP.SN admitted in June it had unilaterally renegotiated the credit of hundreds of thousands of clients. [ID:nN1E76R27U]

The customer credit scandal prompted the creation of a new consumer watchdog agency in Chile, where retail has been booming.

This year Falabella announced it would spend $3.5 billion through 2015 on building new stores and malls in the region. [ID:nN10290692]

Falabella operates in Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

The company's shares closed down 3.14 percent on Wednesday, before results were announced, outpacing a sharp sell off on the blue chip IPSA .IPSA index. ($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexis Krell; editing by Carol Bishopric)