TABLE-Chile Falabella Q2 net profit up 13.7 percent

 SANTIAGO, Aug 3 Financial results for Chilean
retailer Falabella FAL.SN for the second quarter as released
on Wednesday (figures in billions of pesos unless otherwise
stated).
               April-June 2011           April-June 2010
  Net profit        108.65 bln                 95.53 bln
  Revenue         1,249.16 bln              1,102.66 bln
 ($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June)
 (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)

