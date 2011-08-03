TABLE-Chile Falabella Q2 net profit up 13.7 percent

SANTIAGO, Aug 3 Financial results for Chilean retailer Falabella FAL.SN for the second quarter as released on Wednesday (figures in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated).

April-June 2011 April-June 2010 Net profit 108.65 bln 95.53 bln Revenue 1,249.16 bln 1,102.66 bln ($1 = 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)