Swiss private bank Falcon CEO replaced by board member-sources

ZURICH/ABU DHABI, Sept 1 Switzerland's Falcon
Private Bank has replaced Chief Executive Eduardo Leemann with
board member Walter Berchtold, three sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
Zurich-based Falcon, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), did not
immediately respond to requests by phone and email for comment.
The departure comes amid Falcon's links with scandal-hit
Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB). Falcon
said in July it was cooperating with Singaporean investigators
looking into banks' ties to 1MDB.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by
Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)