Swiss private bank Falcon says not up for sale

ZURICH Oct 5 Switzerland's Falcon Private Bank
is not up for sale, the bank said on Wednesday, knocking down a
media report its new chief executive is under pressure to find a
buyer days into the job.
"Falcon Private Bank is not and was not for sale," the
Zurich-based bank, owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund
International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), said in
a statement.
Swiss finance blog InsideParadeplatz on Wednesday reported
its owners had given Chief Executive Walter Berchtold, in the
job since Oct. 1, a directive to sell the bank.
The report cited Geneva-based Banque Heritage as a possible
buyer. Falcon said it had never held talks with Heritage over a
possible sale.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)