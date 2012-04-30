UPDATE 2-Falcone gets extension in LightSquared creditor talks

By Matthew Goldstein and Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 29 Hedge fund manager Philip
Falcone's LightSquared is avoiding a default for now on about
$1.6 billion of debt after creditors of the upstart wireless
telecom company agreed to extend negotiations for a week, source
familiar with the matter said.
The holders of LightSquared's debt, who include billionaire
investor Carl Icahn and hedge fund manager David Tepper, had
given Falcone's Harbinger Capital until 10 a.m. Monday to strike
a deal for restructuring Harbinger's 96 percent equity control
of LightSquared, the source said.
The debt holders were threatening to declare a default on
the loan in the absence of a deal by Monday morning, which could
have forced a bankruptcy.
"Both sides have agreed to a one-week extension to
negotiations," the source said on Sunday.
Other debt holders include hedge funds Fortress Investment
Group, Knighthead Capital Management, Redwood Capital
Management and investment firm Capital Research and Management
Co.
Reuters last week reported that LightSquared's debt holders
were joining forces and lining up against Falcone by hiring
high-powered bankruptcy attorney Thomas Lauria, who heads White
& Case's global restructuring group. Lauria did not respond to
e-mails or phone calls seeking comment on the negotiations
between debt holders and Falcone.
The debt holders increasingly see Falcone as an obstacle to
negotiating with the Federal Communications Commission and
opponents of the company, some of whom contend LightSquared's
planned nationwide high-speed wireless network will interfere
with global positioning systems used by the U.S. Department of
Defense, the aviation industry and other businesses.
A number of representatives for some of the hedge funds that
own LightSquared's debt have said in interviews over the past
few weeks that Falcone needs to greatly reduce his hedge fund's
equity stake in the company and relinquish control over
decision-making authority.
In February, the FCC withdrew a conditional waiver that
would have allowed LightSquared to begin building out its mobile
network because of the GPS interference problems. Without the
waiver, LightSquared is severely limited in moving forward with
its plans.
Falcone, in an interview with Reuters earlier this month,
said he did not consider himself an obstacle to negotiating with
the FCC and critics. He also said he was considering putting
LightSquared into a voluntary bankruptcy. Falcone did not
respond this weekend to an e-mail seeking comment on the talks
with creditors.
Falcone has said a bankruptcy would not necessarily wipe out
his hedge fund's considerable equity stake in LightSquared
because its operating spectrum licenses still retain value.
LightSquared's fate has become an important concern for
investors in Falcone's $3.8 billion hedge fund, which has sunk
roughly 60 percent of its money into the telecom startup. The
success or failure of LightSquared will go a long way in
determining Falcone's legacy as a money manager.
Besides Falcone, investors in Harbinger Capital stand to be
the big losers in a bankruptcy or a negotiated restructuring of
LightSquared as the value of the hedge fund's equity investment
would be diminished.
Last year, Harbinger posted a 47 percent decline in value,
largely because of a write-down on the value of the fund's
LightSquared investment.