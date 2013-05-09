版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 10日 星期五 05:36 BJT

UPDATE 3-Feds sideline billionaire Falcone from fund business

By Emily Flitter
    NEW YORK, May 9 One-time star money manager
Philip Falcone will be barred from starting another hedge fund
for two years as he winds down his existing fund and returns
money to investors, under a preliminary deal with securities
regulators to settle fraud and other charges that was made
public on Thursday.
    The agreement by Falcone and his hedge fund, Harbinger
Capital Partners, to settle two lawsuits brought by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission was disclosed in a filing by
Harbinger Group Inc, the publicly traded investment
company of which Falcone is chairman and chief executive. The
settlement would also include the payment of $18 million.
    While the dollar amount involved in the preliminary
settlement is relatively small, the ban on new fundraising means
Falcone will have to continue winding down his hedge fund.  
    It would, however, would permit Falcone to remain CEO of
Harbinger Group, which has been acquiring stakes in
insurance-related businesses. His hedge fund is one of the
largest investors in Harbinger Group.
    The agreement would bring to a close one of several major
problems for the beleaguered money manager. Falcone, 50, a
high-profile money manager who has not been shy about flaunting
his success, began to see his reputation unravel last year after
his big bet on wireless telecom company LightSquared went bad,
with the company forced to file for bankruptcy. Harbinger
Capital owned 96 percent of LightSquared.
    In its lawsuits, the SEC accused Falcone of market
manipulation, giving preferential treatment to certain investors
and borrowing cash from his own fund to pay his personal taxes. 
    The government asserted that at the height of the financial
crisis, when many of the fund's assets were tied up in the
collapse of Lehman Brothers, Falcone let select investors get
out while denying that opportunity to others.
    The SEC also claimed Falcone illegally loaned himself $113
million from the fund to pay his taxes, leaving investors unable
to access their own money. Falcone eventually repaid the loan.
    Falcone did not immediately respond to a request for a
comment. The SEC declined to comment.
    A federal judge and the SEC commissioners must still approve
the settlement.
    That bankruptcy and the regulatory issues that attracted SEC
attention have tarnished Falcone's reputation as a savvy debt
trader, one who made billions betting against the U.S. housing
market on the eve of the financial crisis.
    The settlement is seen further damaging Falcone standing.
    "Falcone's high profile," said Ron Geffner, a hedge fund
lawyer who is not involved in the case. "Reputationally, it will
follow Mr. Falcone for his entire career.
    As part of the deal, Falcone will be barred for two years
from associating with broker-dealers and investment advisers,
with the exception of the nine investment advisers managing
Harbinger's hedge funds. 
    Through this exception, Falcone will be able to oversee a
slow unwind of his hedge funds' investments, which include
private equity-style tie-ups overseas, and return money to
investors as they submit redemptions.
    He will continue to run Harbinger Group, which separately
reported quarterly results on Thursday.
    C. Evan Stewart, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder who is not
involved in the case, said he thought the SEC might have a hard
time getting the deal approved. 
    "If someone has really done something in the SEC's view that
has created investor harm, leaving them in a position where they
can commit further mischief doesn't make a lot of sense," he
said. 
    "It's an unusual settlement, I haven't seen one like this. I
suspect that a judge looking at this, and perhaps commissioners
looking at this before it gets out of the SEC will be asking
some tough question of the SEC lawyers."
    Falcone, in a press release accompanying Harbinger Group's
earnings on Thursday, said he had grown the business "from a
shell company holding approximately $150 million in cash and
short-term investments to a diversified holding company with
over $27 billion in assets and four key operating subsidiaries
in the consumer products, insurance, energy and financial
services business. ...
    "I believe that HGI is well positioned for the next phase of
its evolution, and we are excited about the future," he added.
    
    SOCIETY SET
    Falcone grew up poor in Chisholm, Minnesota, an iron mining
town of 5,000 near the Canadian border. The youngest of nine, he
grew up in a three-bedroom home. 
    A smart student, he attended Harvard University where he was
a star hockey player and graduated in 1984 with a degree in
economics. After developing expertise in credit markets as a
high-yield and distressed securities trader at Kidder Peabody,
Falcone set off on his own, often returning to his roots and
hiring former Harvard hockey players to work with him. 
    His big bet on the collapse of the housing market gave him
the dollars to catapult himself and his wife, Lisa Maria, into
New York society. 
    In 2009, he paid $49 million for a 27-room Manhattan
townhouse that used to be the home of former Penthouse publisher
Bob Guccione. The five-story mansion, where the couple lives
with their twin daughters, boasts an indoor swimming pool. 
    Last summer, the couple was featured in Vanity Fair, in a
story that focused on the risk of the LightSquared investment
and their lavish lifestyle.
    Falcone's personal wealth has helped him return to his
hockey roots. He is a minority owner of the National Hockey
League's Minnesota Wild. And more recently, he acquired an
ownership stake in the Dubuque Fighting Saints, a minor league
hockey franchise in Dubuque, Iowa.
    In many ways, Falcone's fall from grace in the $2.2 trillion
hedge fund industry was ordained even before the SEC sued him.
    A little more than a year ago, his hedge fund owned 96
percent of LightSquared, a venture that depended on government
approval to build a high-speed, wireless network that tests
eventually showed would risk interfering with the Global
Positioning Systems.
    When the Federal Communications Commission failed to give
final approval to the venture, LightSquared was forced to file
for bankruptcy which led to heavy losses at Harbinger in 2012.
    
   
    Falcon's assets under management, which peaked in 2007 at
about $26 billion, have shrunk to roughly $3 billion this year.
    The cases in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, are: Securities and Exchange Commission v. Harbinger
Capital Partners LLC et al, No. 12-5028, and Securities and
Exchange Commission v. Falcone, No. 12-5027.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐