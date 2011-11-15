McColl's private equity firm invests in research co

* Private-equity firm was founded by former BofA CEO McColl
* Dorsey Wright provides technical research to Wall Street
By Rick Rothacker
Nov 15 Falfurrias Capital Partners, a
private-equity firm co-founded by former top Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N) executives, said on Tuesday that it made an
investment in a provider of technical investment analysis.
Falfurrias did not disclose how much it paid for its
controlling stake in Dorsey Wright & Associates. The research
firm also manages $2 billion in mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds.
Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Service, a unit of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), provided financing for the transaction
and made an equity investment, Falfurrias said.
The investment is the third in the financial services
industry for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based Falfurrias.
The firm, named for a favorite hunting ground in Texas, was
co-founded in 2006 by former Bank of America Chief Executive
Officer Hugh McColl Jr. and former Chief Financial Officer Marc
Oken.
"If you've got courage and the experience, this is the time
to invest (in the industry)," Oken said in an interview.
Tom Dorsey will remain the firm's president. He said the
investment will give the company additional resources, access
to McColl and Oken's industry contacts and allow his partner,
Watson Wright, to retire.
The firm talked to numerous private-equity firms, Dorsey
said, but was drawn to McColl and Oken's background as "towers
in this business."
(Reporting by Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina,
editing by Matthew Lewis)