Hedge funds swoop on Falklands oil search

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 31 Hedge funds have been quietly
building up stakes in the fledgling oil explorers operating off
the Falklands, betting that companies will ignore the threats
made by Argentina to disrupt the activity.
Lansdowne Partners, one of Europe's most powerful hedge
funds, Crispin Odey's Odey Asset Management and Blackfish
Capital, owned by the Rowland family, have all acquired stakes,
regulatory filings show, as investors grow more excited over
drilling prospects and a clear plan for the first oil field
development.
One of the longer-time backers of the sector has been the
RAB Special Situations fund, which owns more than 10 percent of
Falkland Oil & Gas and which has 28 percent of its
portfolio invested in the company. The shares were unchanged at
62.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at 200 million
pounds ($322 million).
More recently Lansdowne Partners has gradually built up a 13
percent stake in Borders & Southern, making it the
largest shareholder in the firm, which had a market value of 113
million pounds on Friday, when the shares were trading unchanged
at 23.25 pence.
Meanwhile Odey raised its stake in Rockhopper Exploration
, the most successful local explorer to date, to just
over 7 percent in August, while in July Blackfish Capital, a
subsidiary of Banque Havilland, bought a 20.13 percent stake in
Falkland Islands Holdings, making it the biggest
shareholder by some distance.
On Friday Rockhopper's shares were up 2 percent at 160
pence, valuing the firm at 455 million pounds, while Falkland
Islands Holdings was worth 47 million pounds.
Falkland Islands Holdings, in which Mercury Asset
Management's founding director and private investor Leonard
Licht owns a 5.9 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters
data, has a 4 percent holding in Falkland Oil and Gas.
None of the hedge funds responded to requests for comment.
But seven months ago the risk of investing in any of the
five small companies looking for oil off the remote archipelago
- lying about 300 miles off the Argentine coast - was far higher
and there was no certainty that the oil found would make its way
out of the ground.
Argentina, which wants Britain to give up the islands, has
threatened to take legal action against any companies involved
in exploration or development work around the "Islas Malvinas",
leading to worries that none of the big oil firms with the deep
pockets needed to help the explorers bring finds into production
would want to become involved.
Since then more hydrocarbons have been discovered and three
large companies have signed up to the region.
"It (Falklands exploration) has been de-risked politically
from the perspective of other interested parties now joining the
activities down there," said Edison Investment Research analyst
Ian McLelland.
Most significantly veteran British firm Premier Oil
last week completed its $1 billion deal with Rockhopper to take
a 60 percent stake and the operating role in developing
Rockhopper's Sea Lion oil field situated in the South Atlantic
about 120 kilometres off the north of the islands.
"I don't want to sound flippant, but the oil industry deals
with this type of political risk, of border disputes, of
disputed territories all around the world, Premier's finance
director Tony Durrant told Reuters at the time of announcing the
outline deal in July.
Meanwhile Borders & Southern in April discovered gas
condensate, a naturally occurring mix of light liquid
hydrocarbons, and FOGL found gas last month.
"Borders & Southern and FOGL are both in a much more
positive position than they were at the start of this drilling
campaign (in January) after the really positive drilling results
and the significant de-risking of the politics," said Mirabaud
analyst Robin Haworth.
Formerly the domain of only British explorers, the arrival
in the Falklands as partners of FOGL of two foreign industry
heavyweights - Edison, owned by France's EDF, and U.S.
firm Noble Energy - has also helped put the islands on
the global oil map.
Drilling at FOGL's next well, Scotia, is currently underway
and investors are watching it closely in the hope that it will
find oil, which given the islands' remoteness would be far
easier to produce and transport to market than gas.