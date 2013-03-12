Falkland Islanders vote overwhelmingly to keep British rule

* Results show 99.8 percent want British rule to continue
* Argentina has ratcheted up pressure for sovereignty talks
* Oil and gas finds have heightened diplomatic tension
* Buenos Aires dismisses referendum as illegal, irrelevant
By Marcos Brindicci and Juan Bustamante
STANLEY, Falkland Islands, March 11 Residents of
the Falkland Islands voted almost unanimously to stay under
British rule in a referendum aimed at winning global sympathy as
Argentina intensifies its sovereignty claim, results showed on
Monday.
The official count showed 99.8 percent of islanders voted in
favor of remaining a British Overseas Territory in the two-day
referendum, which was rejected by Argentina as a meaningless
publicity stunt. Only three "no" votes were cast.
"Surely this must be the strongest message we can get out to
the world," said Roger Edwards, one of the Falklands assembly's
eight elected members.
"(The message) that we are content, that we wish to retain
the status quo ... with the right to determine our own future
and not become a colony of Argentina."
Pro-British feeling is running high in the barren and
blustery islands that lie off the tip of Patagonia, and turnout
was 92 percent among the 1,649 Falklands-born and long-term
residents registered to vote.
Three decades since Argentina and Britain went to war over
the far-flung South Atlantic archipelago, residents have been
perturbed by Argentina's increasingly vocal claim over the
Malvinas - as the islands are called in Spanish.
Local politicians hope the resounding "yes" vote will help
them lobby support abroad, for example in the United States,
which has a neutral position on the sovereignty issue.
"We're never going to change Argentina's claim and point of
view, but I believe there are an awful lot of countries out
there that are sitting on the fence ... this is going to show
them quite clearly what the people think," Edwards added.
The mood was festive as islanders lined up in the cold to
vote in the low-key island capital of Stanley during voting,
some wearing novelty outfits made from the red, white and blue
Union Jack flag.
"We are British and that's the way we want to stay," said
Barry Nielsen, who wore a Union Jack hat to cast his ballot at
the town hall polling station in Stanley, where most of the
roughly 2,500 islanders live.
PRESSURE ON BRITAIN
Argentina's fiery left-leaning president, Cristina
Fernandez, has piled pressure on Britain to negotiate the
sovereignty of the islands, something London refuses to do
unless the islanders request talks.
Most Latin American countries and many other developing
nations have voiced support for Argentina, which has stepped up
its demands since London-listed companies started drilling for
oil and natural gas off the Falklands craggy coastline.
Government officials in Buenos Aires questioned the
referendum's legitimacy. They say the sovereignty dispute must
be resolved between Britain and Argentina and cite U.N.
resolutions calling on London to sit down for talks.
"This (referendum) is a ploy that has no legal value," said
Alicia Castro, Argentina's ambassador to London.
"Negotiations are in the islanders' best interest. We don't
want to deny them their identity. They're British, we respect
their identity and their way of life and that they want to
continue to be British. But the territory they occupy is not
British," she told an Argentine radio station.
Argentina has claimed the islands since 1833, saying it
inherited them from the Spanish on independence and that Britain
expelled an Argentine population.
The war, which killed about 650 Argentines and 255 Britons
and ended when Argentina surrendered, is widely remembered in
Argentina as a humiliating mistake by the discredited and brutal
dictatorship in power at the time.
But most Argentines think the islands rightfully belong to
the South American country and they remain a potent national
symbol that unites political foes.
Falkland islanders, who are enjoying an economic boom thanks
partly to the sale of oil and natural gas exploration licenses,
say they do not expect Monday's result to sway Argentina.
"Argentina's stance on the Falklands will stay the same,"
said Stanley resident Craig Paice, wearing a t-shirt with the
slogan "Our Islands, Our Decision" as he waited to vote on
Monday.
"But hopefully the world will now listen and know the people
of the Falkland Islands have a voice."