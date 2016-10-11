版本:
Google buys digital marketing company FameBit

Oct 11 Alphabet Inc's Google said it has bought FameBit, an online technology platform that connects brands with YouTube stars to create promotional content.

In a blogpost on Tuesday, Google said the combination would help increase the number of branded content opportunities available, bringing more revenue to YouTube. (bit.ly/22KeLVl)

Google did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

FameBit will remain a standalone operation for now, it said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2du8WJr) (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

