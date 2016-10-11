Google buys digital marketing company FameBit

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Alphabet Inc's Google said it has bought FameBit, an online technology platform that connects brands with YouTube stars to create promotional content.
In a blogpost on Tuesday, Google said the combination would help increase the number of branded content opportunities available, bringing more revenue to YouTube. (bit.ly/22KeLVl)
Google did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.
FameBit will remain a standalone operation for now, it said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2du8WJr) (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.