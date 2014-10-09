Family Dollar Q4 profit falls 66 pct, same store sales improve marginally

Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit rises 31 pct
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
CHICAGO Oct 9 Discount retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc, trying to ward off a hostile bid from a larger rival, reported a 66 percent fall in quarterly profit on the back of inventory write-downs, restructuring charges and merger fees.
Dollar General Corp last month took its $9.1 billion offer for Family Dollar hostile, directly approaching the shareholders after being spurned twice by the company. Family Dollar had said it was sticking with a lower $8.5 billion offer from Dollar Tree Inc instead.
Net income for the fourth quarter ended August 30 fell 66 percent to $34.5 million, or 30 cents per share from $102.2 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which operates over 8,000 stores in 46 states, said net sales rose 4.5 percent to $2.61 billion. Same-store sales rose 0.3 percent, after three straight quarters of decline. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock