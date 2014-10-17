Elliott nominates 7 candidates to Family Dollar board

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines sees Q2 available seat miles up 16.7 pct - SEC Filing
* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%
Oct 17 Activist investor Elliott Advisors UK Ltd nominated seven candidates for election to Family Dollar Stores Inc's board as it looks to push for a sale of the dollar store operator to bigger rival Dollar General Corp.
Elliot holds a stake of about 4.9 percent in Family Dollar, the hedge fund said in a statement on Friday.
Dollar General's offer was "clearly superior" to Dollar Tree Inc's bid, Elliot said in a letter to Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. regulators on Friday filed civil charges against two former executives at government contractor L3 Technologies over accounting violations that led the company to improperly recognize $17.9 million in revenue from a contract with the U.S. Army.
* Says expects to spud first well on newly-aquired Permian basin acreage 'shortly'