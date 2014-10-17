版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 18日 星期六

Elliott nominates 7 candidates to Family Dollar board

Oct 17 Activist investor Elliott Advisors UK Ltd nominated seven candidates for election to Family Dollar Stores Inc's board as it looks to push for a sale of the dollar store operator to bigger rival Dollar General Corp.

Elliot holds a stake of about 4.9 percent in Family Dollar, the hedge fund said in a statement on Friday.

Dollar General's offer was "clearly superior" to Dollar Tree Inc's bid, Elliot said in a letter to Family Dollar Chief Executive Howard Levine. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
