Dollar Tree expects to divest less than 300 stores to buy Family Dollar

Jan 12 Discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc said it expects to divest less than 300 stores to buy larger rival Family Dollar Stores Inc, and had already identified potential buyers.

Dollar Tree said it would likely sign an agreement by the end of the month with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on the number of stores it would have to divest.

Potential buyers will be presented to the FTC for approval within a month, the company said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)