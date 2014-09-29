REFILE-Family Dollar says state attorneys general to probe Dollar General bid (Sept 26)

(Refiles to add paragraph that says certain state attorneys
Sept 26 Family Dollar Stores Inc said
certain state attorneys general have notified the company that
they will investigate larger rival Dollar General Corp's
takeover bid over competitive concerns.
Family Dollar spurned Dollar General's sweetened $9.1
billion all-cash bid earlier this month, saying the offer still
did not address antitrust concerns. Family Dollar instead said
it was sticking with a lower $8.5 billion cash-and-stock offer
from Dollar Tree Inc.
After being spurned twice, Dollar General took its bid
hostile and approached Family Dollar shareholders directly.
Dollar General has offered to sell up to 1,500 stores and to
pay $500 million as break-up fee if the deal failed to clear
antitrust reviews.
Family Dollar said on Friday it notified the FTC about the
state attorneys general plans to investigate the Dollar General
bid. (bit.ly/1rpt41f)
The company did not name the states involved in the
investigation.
Some state attorneys general are also investigating the
Dollar Tree takeover offer.
