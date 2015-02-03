UPDATE 1-Dollar Tree may shed more stores to buy Family Dollar

(Adds details, background, share price)
Feb 3 Dollar Tree Inc said it may need
to divest more stores than expected to satisfy antitrust
regulators reviewing its planned acquisition of Family Dollar
Stores Inc.
Dollar Tree has previously said it expects to divest fewer
than 300 stores to satisfy the regulators reviewing a deal that
would create the No. 1 discount store chain in the United
States.
In a filing on Tuesday, the company said the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission (FTC) was reviewing more than 500 stores and
that it may identify additional stores for review in the future.
"The actual number of divestitures may therefore be above or
below 300," Dollar Tree said in the filing.
By acquiring Family Dollar, Dollar Tree will leapfrog rival
bidder Dollar General Corp to become the largest discount
retailer in the United States.
Family Dollar shareholders approved Dollar Tree's $8.5
billion cash-and-stock offer last month, scuppering a higher
hostile offer from Dollar General. The deal remains subject to
FTC approval, expected by the end of March.
Antitrust regulators are scrutinizing the deal over concerns
that the merger could result in price hikes at discount stores.
The FTC declined to comment on Tuesday. Family Dollar was
not immediately available for comment.
If the deal is approved, Dollar Tree would have more than
$18 billion in annual sales and 13,000 stores across the United
States and Canada. This total does not take into account
possible store divestitures.
Dollar General has about 11,500 stores.
Dollar Tree said the more than 500 stores currently under
review represented $75 million to $82 million in pro forma
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization.
Dollar Tree's shares closed at $74.39 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday. Family Dollar's shares closed at $77.49 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Robin Paxton)