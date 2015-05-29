Dollar Tree to sell 330 Family Dollar stores to Sycamore Partners

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 29 Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc agreed to sell 330 Family Dollar Stores Inc stores to private equity firm Sycamore Partners to get antitrust approval for its $8.5 billion takeover of Family Dollar.
Dollar Tree said the stores represent about $45.5 million of operating income for Family Dollar, adding that Sycamore intends to operate the stores under the Dollar Express banner.
Dollar Tree said in April it identified about 340 stores for divestiture.
The pending acquisition and divestiture remain subject to the Federal Trade Commission's clearance. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.